Richarlison responds to Liverpool rumours – and Everton fans will love it

Reports in Brazil claimed that the Brazilian’s joint-agent Renato Velasco had met with Jurgen Klopp at the Reds manager’s house.

The German has previously spoken of his admiration for the player and Velasco has no other clients in Europe.

However, the Liverpool Echo reported that the suggestion of a sale to their biggest rivals had been laughed off by Everton officials, pointing out that the 21-year-old’s other representative Kia Joorabchian has a close friendship with Toffees chairman Bill Kenwright.

Richarlison himself made an effort to dismiss the speculation by posting two pictures of him scoring and celebrating in an Everton shirt on Twitter along with the simple caption: “I’m happy.”

I'm happy pic.twitter.com/SwQah02hLT

— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) April 4, 2019

The Brazil international has been a big success since moving to Merseyside from Watford last summer in a deal worth £40 million.

He has scored 13 goals in 33 appearances for Marco Silva’s side, making him the club’s top scorer this season.

