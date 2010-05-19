Riera launches fresh Benitez blast

The Spanish winger unleashed a volley of abuse on Benitez back in March, and has returned with yet more words of frustration for his under-fire manager.

"I want to leave. English clubs are run differently than Spanish clubs. In England you have a manager at the club, and the board of the club has done nothing for me,” he said.

"The club has not put up any fight for me. I do not want to quarrel with somebody, but if a club doesn't fight for you, that means that they don't want you. I do not want to be in a place where I am not wanted.

"I did not play the last two months and right now my objective it is to go to a club where I can feel appreciated and where I can win trophies. I am not worried about the money now or the country I go to."

Riera has not featured in a Liverpool shirt since his tirade back in March - in which he labelled the club a "sinking ship" - and has been left in the wilderness at Anfield after a proposed move to Spartak Moscow collapsed.

The 28-year-old is still reeling after failing to make Vicente del Bosque’s provisional Spanish squad for the World Cup, a subject the midfielder held significant fears about two months ago.

But with no trip to South Africa this summer Riera will be spending the coming months in search of a new club ahead of the 2010/11 campaign.

How this latest outburst will affect his hunt for pastures new remains to be seen however, as the Spaniard looks at life beyond Anfield.

By Joe Brewin

