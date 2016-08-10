Rio 2016: Germany win 10-0, champions Mexico eliminated

Germany thumped Fiji 10-0 in the men's football at the Rio Olympics, booking their spot in the quarter-finals as defending champions Mexico bowed out.

Freiburg's Nils Petersen netted five times in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday, while Schalke's Max Meyer scored a hat-trick and Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry struck twice.

It was yet another drubbing at these Games for Fiji, who suffered 8-0 and 5-1 losses to South Korea and Mexico respectively.

They conceded six goals in the first half against Germany, but did at least manage to avoid conceding in the final 20 minutes.

It was the biggest men's football win at the Olympics since the United Arab Republic beat South Korea 10-0 at Tokyo 1964.

Germany's win still fell short of the record, which is held by Denmark for a 17-1 win over France in 1908.

Champions at London 2012, Mexico are out after suffering a 1-0 loss to South Korea, who topped Group C ahead of Germany.

Hirving Lozano, a reported target of Manchester United this off-season, was sent off after Kwon Chang-hoon's 77th-minute winner.