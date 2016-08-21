Rio 2016: Germany's Bauer apologises for '7-1' gesture after Brazil defeat
Having gestured to Brazilian fans with seven fingers after Germany lost the gold medal match, Robert Bauer offered his apologies.
Germany's Robert Bauer apologised to Brazil fans for holding up seven fingers following the men's football gold medal match at Rio 2016.
Brazil triumphed 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Maracana on Saturday, and Bauer gestured with seven fingers aloft as the German players applauded the fans despite their defeat.
The act was believed to reference Germany's 7-1 victory over Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semi-final, a result that still stings the South American nation.
However, Bauer later took to social media to offer an apology.
In an Instagram post showing him wearing a Brazil shirt and written in Portuguese, Bauer said: "During the game I acted emotionally. If I have offended anyone with this action, I offer 1,000 apologies.
"It was a huge pleasure to play football in this country that is so receptive and with such happy people.
"I congratulate all the Brazilian people for the gold medal."
