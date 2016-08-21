Rio 2016: Germany's Bauer apologises for '7-1' gesture after Brazil defeat

Germany's Robert Bauer apologised to Brazil fans for holding up seven fingers following the men's football gold medal match at Rio 2016.

Brazil triumphed 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Maracana on Saturday, and Bauer gestured with seven fingers aloft as the German players applauded the fans despite their defeat.

The act was believed to reference Germany's 7-1 victory over Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semi-final, a result that still stings the South American nation.

However, Bauer later took to social media to offer an apology.

In an Instagram post showing him wearing a Brazil shirt and written in Portuguese, Bauer said: "During the game I acted emotionally. If I have offended anyone with this action, I offer 1,000 apologies.

"It was a huge pleasure to play football in this country that is so receptive and with such happy people.

"I congratulate all the Brazilian people for the gold medal."