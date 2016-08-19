Rio 2016: Neymar? Brazil must stop us - Hrubesch

Germany coach Horst Hrubesch has no interest in talking about Neymar, warning Brazil they needed to stop his team in the men's football final at the Rio Olympics.

Hrubesch's men have scored 21 goals on their way to Saturday's decider, with Serge Gnabry and Nils Petersen netting six apiece.

Asked how he would contain Neymar and Brazil's attack, former forward Hrubesch said the hosts had worries of their own.

"We will play against Brazil, not Neymar," he told a news conference on Thursday.

"Our forwards have scored 21 goals so it is a case of how Brazil will stop us."

Hrubesch played down suggestions Brazil would be looking for revenge following a 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

Despite taking on Neymar and Co, Hrubesch also insisted his team would stick to their style, saying: "We are not going to change anything.

"We are a team that is good going forward and we are going to play exactly the same way."

As for the pressure of playing against Brazil – hungry for a first ever Olympics football gold – at the Maracana, Hrubesch said: "What could be a greater experience for a young player than to be here at the Maracana for the final of an Olympic Games, playing in front of nearly 80,000 people?

"We have experienced players who will help them.

"It will be a great experience for them. By getting to the final we have been successful already, now we will try to win the game. But we are happy to be here, whether we win or not."