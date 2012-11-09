Robben and Mathijsen return to Dutch squad

Playmaker Wesley Sneijder has been omitted because he has not played for his club despite recovering from a thigh injury.

Kevin Strootman, Jeremain Lens, Luciano Narsingh and Maarten Stekelenburg have been placed on a standby list and will be added to the squad on Monday if they play over the weekend.

The Dutch, who lost 2-1 to Germany in this year's European Championship, have won four consecutive World Cup qualifiers.

"Playing against Germany is not special for me but I am glad that I can see how my team will play against such a strong opponent," Van Gaal told reporters.

"That they play in a system I introduced at Bayern says me nothing, but it is special that I know several of their players very well as I worked with them."

Netherlands will play Italy in a friendly next February before they continue their qualifying campaign with home ties against Romania and Estonia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Kenneth Vermeer (Ajax Amsterdam).

Defenders: John Heitinga (Everton), Bruno Martins Indi (Feyenoord), Ricardo van Rhijn (Ajax Amsterdam), Darryl Janmaat (Feyenoord), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa), Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven), Joris Mathijsen (Feyenoord).

Midfielders: Urby Emanuelson (AC Milan), Rafael van der Vaart (SV Hamburg), Ibrahim Afellay (Schalke 04), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Marco van Ginkel (Vitesse Arnhem).

Forwards: Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Robin van Persie (Manchester United), Eljero Elia (Werder Bremen), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich).