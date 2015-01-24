Robben: Bayern targeting unbeaten league season

Guardiola's side resume league action against second-placed Wolfsburg after a productive training camp during the mid-season break in Qatar and a 5-1 friendly win over Bochum on Friday, when Robben was on target twice.

Bayern were dominant in the first half of the 2014-15 Bundesliga, with 14 wins in their 17 matches giving them an 11-point advantage over nearest rivals Wolfsburg.

And winger Robben has warned the rest of the league that Bayern do not intend to let their performance levels slip in the title race.

"I hope we are ready," said the Netherlands international. "We still have a week of training and you have to use the time well.

"We did a good job, especially in training camp in Qatar, and now we want to move on.

"We simply must have in mind that we want to win every game. It begins with the first match.

"In it, we can already make a really big step. We play against the second of the table. If we win, we have a 14-point lead and that must be the goal. We have to keep moving forward.

"This must be the experience from last season. We have several goals this season."