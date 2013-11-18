Robben, De Jong to miss Colombia friendly

Robben and De Jong featured in the Netherlands' 2-2 draw with Japan last Friday, the former scoring the goal that put Van Gaal's side two goals to the good after 39 minutes.

Milan midfielder De Jong was withdrawn midway through the second half, although Bayern Munich winger Robben played the full 90 minutes.

But neither player will be involved at the Amsterdam Arena after they sustained ankle injuries.

"There is still fluid in his (Robben's) ankle," Van Gaal said.

"This game comes too soon, but I think he can play next weekend (when Bayern face Borussia Dortmund).

"De Jong was replaced with an ankle injury. It's nothing serious, but the game with Colombia comes too soon.

"They have now returned to Bayern Munich and Milan."