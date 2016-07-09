Robben laughs off Bayern exit rumours

Arjen Robben has dismissed suggestions he could leave Bayern Munich amid speculation linking him with a move to Turkey.

Reports from Turkey claim Besiktas are keen to lure the Netherlands international away from his current club, but he has made it clear a transfer is not an option, jokingly adding only a return to boyhood club Groningen could be tempting.

"It's the same story all over again every year," Robben told Bild. "I can only laugh about these rumours.

"Things are getting a bit more serious when Groningen get in touch..."

The 32-year-old's contract with Bayern is due to expire in June 2017 and he is happy to open talks over a renewal if the reigning Bundesliga champions want to hold on to him.

"I have a great relationship with the people at Bayern. We appreciate each other," he added.

"Bayern know where to find me if they want to have a chat. I am always available. Or they can give my father [and agent] a call. Bayern have my number.

"But the most important thing for me at the moment is to play some good football."