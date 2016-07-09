Robben laughs off Bayern exit rumours
Bayern Munich attacker Arjen Robben is adamant he has no intentions of leaving the Allianz Arena any time soon.
Arjen Robben has dismissed suggestions he could leave Bayern Munich amid speculation linking him with a move to Turkey.
Reports from Turkey claim Besiktas are keen to lure the Netherlands international away from his current club, but he has made it clear a transfer is not an option, jokingly adding only a return to boyhood club Groningen could be tempting.
"It's the same story all over again every year," Robben told Bild. "I can only laugh about these rumours.
"Things are getting a bit more serious when Groningen get in touch..."
The 32-year-old's contract with Bayern is due to expire in June 2017 and he is happy to open talks over a renewal if the reigning Bundesliga champions want to hold on to him.
"I have a great relationship with the people at Bayern. We appreciate each other," he added.
"Bayern know where to find me if they want to have a chat. I am always available. Or they can give my father [and agent] a call. Bayern have my number.
"But the most important thing for me at the moment is to play some good football."
