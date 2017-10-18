Robben named for Champions League century

Bayern Munich have selected Arjen Robben for what will be the winger's 100th Champions League match in Wednesday's Group B clash with Celtic.

The 33-year-old becomes only the second Dutch player to reach the landmark after Clarence Seedorf, who recorded 125 appearances.

A product of Eredivisie side Groningen, Robben established his reputation as one of the world's most feared attackers in stints with Chelsea and Real Madrid before moving to Bavaria at the beginning of the 2009-10 season.

The Netherlands legend cemented his place as a Bayern icon by netting an 89th-minute winner in the Champions League final triumph over Borussia Dortmund in 2013.