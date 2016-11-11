Robben: Netherlands must beat Luxembourg by big margin

Arjen Robben is confident Netherlands will get a good result against Luxembourg if they approach Sunday's World Cup qualifier with the right attitude, stressing they should not settle for a narrow victory.

Danny Blind's men sit third in Group A with four points from three games after they followed up a draw with Sweden on matchday one with a win over Belarus and a defeat at the hands of France.

They cannot afford to slip against Luxembourg following their underwhelming start and Robben is optimistic about his side's chances against the minnows.

"It is about winning this game more than anything else, it is as simple as that," Robben told ANP.

"Of course, you have to respect your opponent, but let's not overestimate Luxembourg.

"It might sound strange, but we should not be satisfied with a 1-0 or 2-0 win.

"We have to put in an intense performance and not allow them to breathe. If we do that, we are capable of getting a good win there.

"We have to go there with the right attitude."