Robben out for six weeks with groin injury

Arjen Robben will miss the start of Bayern Munich's Bundesliga season after suffering a groin injury in the club's first friendly match of the new campaign.

Robben picked up the problem in Bayern's thrilling 4-3 win over Lippstadt on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti's first game as the Bundesliga champions' coach.

Having registered a goal and an assist in the early stages, the 32-year-old pulled up as he attempted a sprint in the 36th minute and was immediately replaced by youngster Mario Crnicki.

Get well soon, Arjen! sidelined with groin injury: July 17, 2016

"The injury to the player's right leg was diagnosed after an examination conducted by the club's medical unit in Munich on Sunday. Robben will be sidelined for approximately six weeks," read Bayern's statement.

A six-week absence would keep Robben out until around August 27 and see him miss all of the club's pre-season campaign, as well as the DFL-Supercup match against Borussia Dortmund and their opening Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen.

Robben only played 15 league matches in an injury-hit 2015-16 campaign.