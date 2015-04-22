Robben targeting return in time for semi-final

The Netherlands international has been sidelined with an abdominal muscle tear since March, but has his sights set on helping Pep Guardiola's side on their European quest.

Bayern overturned a 3-1 defeat to Porto in the quarter-final first leg with a 6-1 victory on Tuesday, giving the Bundesliga leaders a 7-4 aggregate win and a place in the last four.

With the semi-finals set for the first two weeks of May, Robben is targeting a return to first-team training soon to give him a chance of featuring in both legs.

"The recovery of my abdominal injury is good, but this game [against Porto] was unattainable," he told NOS. "The doctor said immediately after my injury that I would be out for six weeks. I am now at four weeks. That means I'm there in two weeks.

"I do not want to rush. I want to be sure that I am fit when I get back and not suffer a reaction.

"Yesterday [Monday] I was on the training pitch for the first time. I have done some running work, but certainly no sprint work

"I hope I can play the semi-finals again."