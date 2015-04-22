Robben targeting return in time for semi-final
Arjen Robben hopes to feature in Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League semi-final after making good progress in his rehabilitation.
The Netherlands international has been sidelined with an abdominal muscle tear since March, but has his sights set on helping Pep Guardiola's side on their European quest.
Bayern overturned a 3-1 defeat to Porto in the quarter-final first leg with a 6-1 victory on Tuesday, giving the Bundesliga leaders a 7-4 aggregate win and a place in the last four.
With the semi-finals set for the first two weeks of May, Robben is targeting a return to first-team training soon to give him a chance of featuring in both legs.
"The recovery of my abdominal injury is good, but this game [against Porto] was unattainable," he told NOS. "The doctor said immediately after my injury that I would be out for six weeks. I am now at four weeks. That means I'm there in two weeks.
"I do not want to rush. I want to be sure that I am fit when I get back and not suffer a reaction.
"Yesterday [Monday] I was on the training pitch for the first time. I have done some running work, but certainly no sprint work
"I hope I can play the semi-finals again."
