Robert Glatzel leaves Cardiff to join Hamburg

Cardiff striker Robert Glatzel has joined Hamburg on a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Bluebirds from Heidenheim in July 2019 and spent the second half of last season on loan in his native Germany with Mainz, has signed for an undisclosed fee.

“The forward leaves Cardiff City Stadium after two seasons in South Wales, where he scored eleven goals in all competitions.

“We’d like to thank Robert for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City – and wish him all the best for the future.”