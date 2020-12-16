Roberto Firmino winner against Spurs sends Liverpool to Premier League summit

Roberto Firmino scored a last-minute winner to help Liverpool leapfrog opponents Tottenham to the top of the Premier League table.

Both teams went into the contest with identical records of seven wins, four draws and one defeat, with Spurs only ahead by a better goal difference of five goals.

Mohamed Salah fired the hosts ahead in the 26th minute when his shot deflected off Eric Dier and looped into the top right corner.

But their lead lasted only seven minutes – against the run of play – as Giovani Lo Celso played in Son Heung-min, who composed himself and found the bottom corner.

Steven Bergwijn hit the base of a post and Harry Kane missed a header in the second half, while Sadio Mane rattled the crossbar for the Reds.

The two teams looked set to share the spoils but the Brazilian forward planted a powerful header home from an Andrew Robertson corner in the 90th minute to snatch a 2-1 victory.

Theo Walcott was on the scoresheet against former club Arsenal as Southampton climbed up to third following a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Walcott spent 12 years at the Gunners and opened the scoring with a deft chip over the onrushing Bernd Leno in the 18th minute, which sparked wild celebrations from the 31-year-old.

Arsenal responded as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first Premier League goal in open play since the opening-day win at Fulham to equalise seven minutes after the restart.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men when centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes picked up two yellow cards in the space of five second-half minutes, with Nathan Redmond hitting the crossbar moments later for Southampton.

Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off in the second half for Arsenal (Peter Cziborra/PA)

Saints were camped in Arsenal’s half, despite Rob Holding hitting the woodwork in stoppage time for the home side, but could not find the winner which would have take them up to second.

Leicester also missed the chance to climb up to second after a 2-0 home defeat to Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side moved ahead after 21 minutes when Richarlison’s low effort from the edge of the area squirmed into the bottom corner.

Mason Holgate wrapped up the three points with his first Premier League goal of his career as the Toffees climbed up to fifth.

Leeds abruptly ended Newcastle’s recent rich vein of form with a 5-2 drubbing at Elland Road.

Newcastle, aiming for their third straight win, took the lead through Jeff Hendrick but the hosts were level at break thanks to Patrick Bamford’s ninth Premier League goal of the season.

Rodrigo put Leeds ahead in the 61st minute with a fine finish, only for Ciaran Clark to level four minutes later before the home side finished with a flurry.

Stuart Dallas put the Whites back in front with 13 minutes remaining before Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison added further gloss to the scoreline to seal their first win in three games.

Leeds ran riot against Newcastle (Rui Vieira/PA)

West Ham were held to a 1-1 home draw by Crystal Palace, who played the final 20 minutes with 10 men.

Christian Benteke headed the Eagles into a 34th-minute lead when he converted Joel Ward’s right-wing cross.

West Ham were level 10 minutes after the restart with a stunning overhead kick by Sebastien Haller before Benteke received his marching orders for a second yellow card.

Fulham and Brighton played out a goalless draw at Craven Cottage, with Adam Lallana closest to breaking the deadlock when his effort in the 49th minute was ruled out by VAR for handball.