Robin Van Persie backs Arsenal to reach Manchester City and Liverpool's level

Having hung up his boots, Van Persie is joining BT Sport's punditry team for the 2019/20 season.

He was interviewed about the coming season and had a focus on his club of eight years, Arsenal.

"They have to connect – really connect – as a team. That is Unai Emery’s job but also the players,' he told BT Sport.

Van Persie played under two of the Premier League era's most successful managers in Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson and he reckons the coach has a huge impact.

"If you look at videos of Jurgen Klopp behind the scenes with his players they really like him and that is important.

"If you have a good feeling towards each other and you work very hard and you feel like you’re winning and that belief is there then you can reach the levels of Liverpool and Man City.

"It is about how you play from the philosophy of your coach and that you are doing stuff together.

The Dutchman belives the chasing pack may ahve to be patient in their pursuit of the top two.

"That is a long process but teams like Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham - they still need to prove they are on that level.

"Everything needs to be right - and constantly. Not just one game a week but every three, four days you have to bring that and that is the most difficult thing but Liverpool are City are doing that.

"I hope that Arsenal can reach that level because it makes it more interesting."

