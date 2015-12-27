Robinho open to Brazil return
Robinho could make a return to Brazilian football once his deal with Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao expires.
The 31-year-old forward has scored three goals in nine league appearances for Guangzhou since signing a six-month deal with Luiz Felipe Scolari's side, who have the option of extending the former Manchester City man's deal.
But Robinho said a return to Brazil, where he last played with Santos in 2014-15 while on loan from AC Milan, was on the cards.
"I still haven't decided. I don't know yet," said Robinho after participating in a charity match in Uberlandia.
"Now I'm just thinking about resting and enjoying the holidays.
"When I am playing I don't have time for anything else. Then, around the 10th or the 15th [of January], I will decide if I will stay in Brazil or if I'm going to keep playing abroad."
