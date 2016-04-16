Robinho supporting Manchester City over Real Madrid

Robinho says he will be supporting Manchester City over Real Madrid ahead of his two former clubs going head-to-head in the Champions League semi-finals.

City were drawn against 10-time European champions Madrid after qualifying for their first ever semi-final appearance with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid, meanwhile, overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit against Wolfsburg courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick to advance to the last four of the competition for the sixth consecutive season.

Robinho, who signed for City in 2008 after spending three seasons in the Spanish capital, admits he will be favouring the English club in the semi-final tie.

"It's a hard question, but I will be encouraging Manchester City," the Brazilian told ESPN.

"They were a team that made a big investment in me and they still don't have that title."

City host the first leg at Etihad Stadium on April 26, with the return leg set for Santiago Bernabeu on May 4.