Robinson hails Scott’s potential after double in cup win over Morton

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson claimed James Scott had the potential to become a complete centre-forward after the teenager scored twice in a 4-0 win over Morton.

The 18-year-old netted in each half, hit the bar and came close on several other occasions as Motherwell took control of their Betfred Cup group.

Robinson said: “If he continues to improve and keeps adding goals to his game, he’s got everything for a number nine.

“He is 18 years of age, he needs to learn to use his body better which he will do and we will help him with that, but he’s got everything.

“He needs to keep his feet on the ground, learn when to do his tricks, when not to, and get shots away. He’s got a chance.”

Robinson felt his side’s defending was “sloppy” at times in the first half but he was generally encouraged by is new-look team. Sherwin Seedorf and Jermaine Hylton impressed on the wings with the latter netting the third before Liam Donnelly rounded off the scoring.

“There were lots of good performances, lots of very exciting play,” Robinson said.

“Jermaine and Sherwin, I don’t think both are as fit as they can be, coming up from England where they have a longer break. Christian (Ilic) was exciting when he came on but all three of them need to get fitter. Jake Carroll the same.

“The ones that probably won’t get the credit, Declan (Gallagher) and Liam Polworth, were also good so the new signings have done OK and there’s a lot more to come from them.”

Morton boss David Hopkin rued the loss of Brian McLean to a groin injury with his side one down.

“We lost Brian McLean just after half-time and it was tough putting a midfielder back into centre-half,” Hopkin said. “When you lose an experienced centre-back against a team like that, it’s going to be difficult.”