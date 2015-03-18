Robson: Rooney must lead line against Liverpool

For large parts of the 2014-15 season, Rooney has been deployed in midfield by manager Louis van Gaal, but the England international has enjoyed a welcome return to the forward line during the past fortnight.

Rooney has led the line for United in place of Radamel Falcao against Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham, scoring two goals in the process to take his tally to four in as many matches in all competitions.

And Robson, who captained United to three FA Cups and a European Cup Winners' Cup, insists Rooney plays his best football as a striker.

"I like to see Wayne Rooney up front," said Robson ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown against Liverpool.

"What I like about Wayne being back up there is that he can always create a goal and he can always score a goal. I think that's where he is more dangerous.

"When he goes into midfield, he forgets about scoring and wants to link passes together.

"He hits great passes, but he forgets that from midfield you can score a goal as well. So that is why I like to see him up front."