Rock legend Rod Stewart opens up on THAT Scottish Cup draw: "I just pissed about a bit"

Rod Stewart has opened up to FourFourTwo about the now iconic Scottish Cup draw which he conducted back in 2017.

The legendary rocker is better known for his stage performances, but he went viral for a different kind of show after being asked to pull out the home teams for the fifth round of the 2016/17 competition – which was ultimately won by his beloved Celtic (opens in new tab).

Clearly rather drunk at the time, Stewart exaggeratedly plunged his hand into the balls and read out each number in similarly over-the-top fashion.

Out now (Image credit: Future) IN THE MAG: Top of the league with Mikel Arteta! Exclusive interview with Andrea Pirlo, plus every Premier League club analysed (opens in new tab)

And, as he told FFT for the latest issue available to buy (opens in new tab), he was still invited to do the draw despite warning of his inebriated state beforehand. The gravelly-voiced 'Maggie May' singer said:

"[I'd] drank a couple of bevvies and Sky asked me if I'd like to do [the draw]. I said, 'Listen, I've had a couple of drinks' and they said it was fine. I'm an ad lib guy and, lo and behold. I just pissed about a bit.

"It went around the world and became one of the most high-profile Scottish Cup draws that's ever been [done] and probably ever will be."