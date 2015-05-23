Rodgers '150 per cent sure' his job is safe

Brendan Rodgers is "150 per cent sure" he will keep his job as Liverpool manager, despite the Merseyside club's disappointing season.

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that Rodgers' position is under threat as Liverpool have failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after finishing second in 2013-14.

However, the Northern Irishman insists he retains the support of the club's owners Fenway Sports Group ahead of their end-of-season review next week.

"I'm 150 per cent sure I'll be here next season," Rodgers said.

"There is probably a lot more made of the review than what it actually is. I'm constantly reviewing with the owners.

"People want to write about a review - there have been a number of reviews, and throughout the season I've had great communication with the owners.

"I'll speak to them at the end of the season like I did last year, like I did at the end of my first year, and like I've done intermittently throughout the season.

"There is no great big review."