Rodgers banking on Anfield form in run-in

Rodgers' side edged two points clear at the summit of England's top flight with just six matches remaining courtesy of a 4-0 drubbing of Tottenham at Anfield last Sunday.

Liverpool's form on home soil this season has been a key reason behind the club's surge up the table.

The Merseyside outfit have won 14 of their 16 Premier League fixtures at Anfield, finding the back of the net on 48 occasions while only conceding 13 goals.

And with fellow title hopefuls Chelsea and Manchester City set to make the trip to Anfield in April, Rodgers believes Liverpool's home form may just give them the edge as they aim to win their first league crown since 1990.

"It's a swing in mentality," the Northern Irishman said.

"When you have a home ground like Anfield, and you've got the army of supporters that we have, you've got to really own the field.

"This is our pitch, our supporters, our ground, so our mentality is to own it.

"We've got an aggressive mentality at home, to win, to score goals and equally to defend.

"You put those things together, along with the supporters - who were immense (on Sunday), arguably the best atmosphere I've felt at Anfield - and it's a really strong force that you have.

"It's great oxygen for us, as a team and management."

Rodgers added: "It's great that the supporters have got that belief. That's so important for them, it's vital that they feel they can dream.

"For us, our focus and composure and mentality is just to work hard, because there's a process to dreaming.

"You've got to get the work done, or else it doesn't happen.

"We just narrow our focus onto each game. It's brilliant for the supporters to come to Anfield now to see their team win and see their team play dominating football."

Liverpool can move a step closer to Premier League glory with victory over West Ham at Upton Park on Sunday.