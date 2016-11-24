Rodgers: Celtic could beat Barca if we had Messi
If Lionel Messi swapped teams, Celtic could defeat Barcelona, according to Brendan Rodgers.
Brendan Rodgers has hailed the quality of Lionel Messi, claiming Celtic would have a big chance of beating Barcelona if they had the Argentine superstar in their ranks.
Messi scored both goals as Barca won 2-0 at Celtic Park in the Champions League on Wednesday, having bagged a hat-trick in a 7-0 thrashing at Camp Nou in the reverse fixture in September.
The 29-year-old forward's absence was felt in a 0-0 LaLiga draw at home to nine-man Malaga on Saturday, a match he missed due to illness.
And former Liverpool manager Rodgers, speaking after the loss in Glasgow, was asked if Celtic would have a chance of upsetting Luis Enrique's heavyweights should Messi temporarily swap sides.
"We'd have had a big chance," he said.
"It shows the difference he makes – you look at the game at the weekend [against Malaga]. Messi is arguably the greatest player ever, so when he plays in your team, he makes everyone else better.
"He's a phenomenal player, an incredible player, and he always is hungry to score. His first goal was that run that he makes, and a wonderful finish. Our players will learn you can't give a player of that quality that space."
