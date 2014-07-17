Rodgers confident ahead of new Liverpool season

Liverpool fell agonisingly short of claiming their first league title since 1989-90 last season, finishing two points adrift of Manchester City in second spot.

Rodgers has wasted little time adding reinforcements ahead of Liverpool's return to the UEFA Champions League, with Southampton pair Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana joining the club.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Emre Can also arrived at Anfield, while Serbian winger Lazar Markovic was prized away from Benfica in a big-money deal.

Liverpool's signings have been overshadowed by the departure of talisman Luiz Suarez, who left for Spanish giants Barcelona after the FIFA World Cup.

However, Rodgers remains confident his team can continue to develop and lift the Premier League trophy.

"We'll go and do our best," Rodgers told Liverpool's official website following Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Brondby in Denmark. "Our best last year nearly won us the title.

"This year, we know it's going to be extremely competitive. Every team will strengthen and we'll be exactly the same. But the beauty for us is that we're a young group and we're bringing in young players that are hungry.

"We will progress again from last season. It's going to be a really exciting season. I've seen development in the players already in the short period of time that we've been back. This season we have the belief to go along with the quality.

"We want to improve and continually improve. We're working very hard behind the scenes, as we always do, in terms of getting the best quality players into the club.

"It's looking at the players that can come in and add the goals and add to our game. That's something that we will always look to continue to do at the club."

Liverpool kick off their league campaign against Southampton at Anfield on August 17.