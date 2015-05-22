Rodgers expects Sterling talks to resume

Brendan Rodgers remains confident that Liverpool will hold contract talks with Raheem Sterling in the close-season despite an apparent breakdown in communication with his agent.

Sterling's agent Aidy Ward grabbed the headlines on Thursday by reportedly insisting that the England winger would not sign a new deal at Anfield, not even for £900,000 a week.

Ward has since denied making such comments, but that did not prevent Liverpool from reportedly cancelling a planned meeting to discuss Sterling's future in the wake of his supposed remarks.

But Rodgers told a pre-match media conference prior to Liverpool's final-day trip to Stoke City: "It's difficult to comment on what others speak about. Any meetings that take place here will be dealt with internally.

"Raheem has two years left on his deal and I expect him to see that through. For me it's quite simple.

"I don't see Raheem being unhappy. I'm sure talks will place over the course of the summer."

Rejecting suggestions he will not play Sterling - who was booed as he received the club's Young Player of the Year award in midweek - as a result of these most recent developments, Rodgers added: "Raheem will be available for selection.

"My relationship with him hasn't been affected at all. Liverpool supporters always back their own players. If he plays any part in the game, Raheem will get the support of our fans."