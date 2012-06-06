Rodgers lays down letter of law at Liverpool

Rodgers was unveiled as the new Anfield boss last week, succeeding Kenny Dalglish after a successful debut Premier League campaign with Swansea City.

The 39-year-old has been praised for the attractive style of football he employed at the Liberty Stadium, with the Welsh side earning the nickname ‘Swanselona’.

The Reds' hierarchy were attracted to Rodgers as a result, while the former Swans boss was won over by the history and principles of the Merseyside club.

And he has promised to instil those principles once again, but insisted that it will only be achieved through hard work.

"For me [the attraction] is to defend the principles of this great club - which are about offensive, creative football with tactical discipline - and to retain the values of the club," said Rodgers.

"The tradition of this football club is about players playing the game in a stylish, relentless way with consistency at the very top.

"I have conditions to work in. I create a framework and the players come in and adhere to it. I hear people talking about working hard but for me it is an obligation - it's not a choice.

"We all work hard in our everyday lives as people and for players it is no different. It is quite simple. You come in and do a hard day's work. You make sure in training and on matchdays you come in and you can take your top off and wring it out and it will be soaking wet.

"It is that honesty that you want. If you can work hard and you have got talent it takes you a long way. That will be the emphasis for me here - to try to reinforce that and ensure that commitment to the cause is important because we have a cause to fight for here."