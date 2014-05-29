Rodgers looking to avoid loan market in 2014/15

Rodgers has brought in the likes of Nuri Sahin, Aly Cissokho and Victor Moses on temporary deals since arriving at Anfield.

However, as the club look to go one better than last season's second-placed finish in the Premier League - and with the UEFA Champions League to contend with - the Northern Irishman is eyeing more long-term additions to his squad.

"I would hope we don't have to go for loans this summer," Rodgers told the Liverpool Echo.

"But it's always about the availability of players. If you are not satisfied with the squad and you feel you can improve it then you have to look at every option.

"In these first couple of years I've been here we have had to do that as we've had a thin squad.

"The players we wanted we couldn't get but we're hopeful that this summer will be different. We turn the page and it's another chapter in terms of where we are going.

"Hopefully that will mean it will be more permanent players than loan players but I can never rule it out completely.

"There could be a situation where a player becomes available, we can get him and he can add to what we're doing."