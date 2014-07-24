Rodgers plays down Borini injury concerns
Liverpool forward Fabio Borini's shoulder is just "bruised" after his awkward fall against Roma, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.
Borini, linked with a move to Sunderland throughout the close-season, lasted just 12 minutes of his side's 1-0 loss at Fenway Park before being substituted.
The Italian fell under a challenge and was grabbing his right shoulder before making way for Emre Can.
Rodgers, whose team conceded a 90th-minute goal to Marco Borriello, played down the seriousness of the injury.
"It's probably not as bad as first thought," the Northern Irishman told a news conference.
"He's had problems in the past with his shoulder, but he's only bruised it.
"He'll miss a few days of training. He won't train now for the remainder of the trip here, but it's only going to be a matter of days before he's back training and playing again."
Liverpool will compete at the International Champions Cup in the United States, facing Olympiacos, Manchester City and Milan.
