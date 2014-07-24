Rodgers plays down Borini injury concerns

Borini, linked with a move to Sunderland throughout the close-season, lasted just 12 minutes of his side's 1-0 loss at Fenway Park before being substituted.

The Italian fell under a challenge and was grabbing his right shoulder before making way for Emre Can.

Rodgers, whose team conceded a 90th-minute goal to Marco Borriello, played down the seriousness of the injury.

"It's probably not as bad as first thought," the Northern Irishman told a news conference.

"He's had problems in the past with his shoulder, but he's only bruised it.

"He'll miss a few days of training. He won't train now for the remainder of the trip here, but it's only going to be a matter of days before he's back training and playing again."

Liverpool will compete at the International Champions Cup in the United States, facing Olympiacos, Manchester City and Milan.