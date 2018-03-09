Rodgers: Rangers need to win Old Firm derby

Brendan Rodgers has piled the pressure on Rangers ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby against his Celtic side.

Rangers, having played a game more than Celtic, are six points behind the league leaders, who are seeking a seventh straight title.

A 2-0 win at Aberdeen last time out got Celtic back on track after the champions went two league games without scoring a goal.

And Rodgers believes Rangers have to win Sunday's game at Ibrox if they are to have any chance of reclaiming the Scottish Premiership title.

"The game itself is a wonderful game and I'm lucky enough to have been involved in eight of them," Rodgers said. "It's a game that excites us.

"In these types of games, form doesn't really matter as they bring out a different emotion in the players and emotion from the stands.

"There's no doubt that Rangers have found a little bit more consistency and they have some good players but there are different pressures on both teams.

"We want to win the game and we'll focus very much on our performance. Rangers need to win the game and that's different.

"We'll focus on our team and how we play. We'll look to go there and do what we've done before which is play really good football."

Rangers host Celtic on the back of six straight wins in all competitions and manager Graeme Murty backed his side to cope with the pressure.

"In the form we're in at the moment we are capable of causing anybody problems," Murty said. "We have to be ready for whatever they bring. They are capable of playing a number of different formations.

"We understand their style but we need to be confident and expressive enough to take the game to them. If we go and take the three points it will be another step towards us improving and where we want to be. You’ll finish in the league where you are meant to be.

"Handling pressure is something we have done really well historically at this football club. I would say this is the game people are talking about most in my career."