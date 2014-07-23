Rodgers: Reds won't overpay on transfers

The Premier League giants have been linked with several players in the close-season, adding Adam Lallana, Lazar Markovic, Emre Can and Rickie Lambert.

Star striker Luis Suarez has left for Barcelona for £75 million, giving Liverpool more money to spend should they choose to.

Rodgers said Liverpool would refuse to buy players should they be overpriced.

"If clubs sense there is an opportunity to get more out of us it won't happen," he said.

"We are very unified in how we work in that way. We have a value for a player and most clubs have been sensible.

"There has been a lot of work. There's hardly been a break for the staff over the off season, flying through Europe, speaking with players and looking at targets.

"But generally the prices we've paid was the value we put on them. I would not want the club to pay more than a value just to get someone in."

Rodgers defended paying £23m for Lallana, saying it was what the 26-year-old England international was worth.

Forward Loic Remy is expected to join Liverpool, who continue to chase Southampton's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren.

Rodgers said his side wanted to do more than just target "names".

"Our signings are strategic signings. They are not just names," he said.

"They must all fit into the purpose of the team, but of course we want them to make a contribution. If that means we do not spend all the money or the net spend is the same then so be it.

"The character is important. It is not just about the player, but the right type of person. I want players that are committed to the cause to make Liverpool the best they can be.

"I want players resting when they should be resting, training hard and working hard and focusing on their life as footballers.

"The types we have brought in are those types, as well as those we already have in the squad who have been brilliant. It is footballing qualities and also human qualities we want."