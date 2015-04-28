Rodgers rues shot-shy Liverpool attack

Brendan Rodgers lamented a lack of cutting edge from his Liverpool team after Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Hull City dealt another damaging blow to their fading UEFA Champions League qualification hopes.

On the back of a goalless draw at West Brom over the weekend, Rodgers' men again drew a blank as Michael Dawson's 37th-minute header proved decisive at the KC Stadium.

It leaves Liverpool seven points behind Manchester United in fourth place, with only four games remaining to overhaul their rivals.

"We didn't look like scoring really," Rodgers said. "We had some good moments and had enough of the ball but never really threatened the goal as much as we'd have liked.

"We're disappointed with the goal we conceded. We didn't have too many opportunities against us but, in that moment, we didn't defend it well enough.

"We had enough of the game, between the boxes we were okay, but where it counts in that final third we just couldn't make the breakthrough."

Contract rebel Raheem Sterling turned in an underwhelming performance in attack alongside Mario Balotelli, who added another disappointing chapter to his Liverpool career.

Rodgers defended Balotelli, who he said was substituted during the second half due to a foot injury, and rejected the suggestion that the Italy international striker's future at Anfield is in particular jeopardy.

"Mario's doing his best," Rodgers added. "He's obviously come off tonight with a foot injury.

"I think it's clear over the course of the season, not just this game, that [attack] is an area we've struggled in.

"He's still got a few years left on his contract. Every single player, every single day you come in at Liverpool, you're working for your future."