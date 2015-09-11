Rodgers should be next England manager - Gerrard

Steven Gerrard believes Brendan Rodgers is the right man for the England job when Roy Hodgson's reign is over.

Hodgson's contract expires after Euro 2016, and it is thought that the 68-year-old - who took over from Fabio Capello in May 2012 - will not be offered a new deal by the Football Association.

Former England and Liverpool captain Gerrard, who has played under both men, feels that current Anfield boss Rodgers would be the perfect replacement.

When asked who should be next in line for England, LA Galaxy midfielder Gerrard told the Daily Mail: "Obviously when Roy's had his time... Brendan Rodgers.

"The way he plays would suit England. He would improve the possession football you need at international level.

"His man management is brilliant. At tournaments, in the heat, it is absolute torture and we need to keep the ball better.

"If you want someone who would get the team playing and the players would enjoy working with, it would be Brendan.

"Look, I can't find any mistakes with Roy. He's always been very good to me and is the right man to be the England manager now.

"I hope he has a very good European Championship and stays as long as possible but he will be judged on what happens in the finals - he knows that himself.

"If it doesn’t go well I’m sure there will be changes, maybe then or whenever Roy’s time’s over Brendan can be in the mix - but who am I [to say]?"