Rodgers: Sturridge still England's best striker

Kane's brace in Tottenham's win over Arsenal on Saturday saw the 21-year-old take his tally to 12 Premier League goals for the campaign.

Sturridge, the second top-scorer in the league last season, has spent most of the campaign sidelined due to injury.

Despite that, Rodgers - whose side face Kane's Tottenham on Tuesday - said the 25-year-old was still England's best.

"For me, there’s not anyone better than Daniel Sturridge," the Northern Irishman said.

"He’s got everything in his game if he’s playing consistently. His goalscoring record, his pace, his power, he’s got everything and, as an English striker, there’s no-one better than him.

“But I’m sure Daniel will look at it that there’s another young English striker coming through and that will really help him when they come together at international level."

Sturridge is set to make his first start since August as Liverpool look to close the four-point gap to fifth-placed Tottenham.

Rodgers is excited to see Sturridge approaching full fitness.

"It's a big boost for us because when he's on the field, he gives the opponent's defence a real problem, but also he’s a natural goalscorer," he said.

"He's got a big, big talent and he's obviously going to have to try and work his way back to fitness in games because there's so little time in between games to train."