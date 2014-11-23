Rodgers takes the blame for Liverpool slump

Last season's Premier League runners-up endured another afternoon to forget at Selhurst Park on Sunday, having thrown away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 on the same ground last season in a result that ultimately proved crucial in the title race.

This time, they could not even escape with a point, as goals from Dwight Gayle, Joe Ledley and Mile Jedinak overturned Rickie Lambert's second-minute opener as the game ended 3-1.

It marked a fourth-straight loss for Rodgers' side, who find themselves in the bottom half of the table, and the Northern Irishman conceded his side are suffering from a crisis of confidence.

"It was bitterly disappointing," Rodgers said. "It was nowhere near the level that we would expect. We started the game as you would want, but I think you saw a team low on confidence.

"We're not quite together as a team, which is what we pride our work on. We need to find a solution very quickly because it was very disappointing.

"It's my responsibility as the manager, ultimately. I picked the team and put the team out there, and I pick the best team I think can win us the game.

"We made mistakes that you would not expect to see at this level for a team that wants to be challenging.

"We go 1-0 up and then we fail to manage the game. Overall, there's that intensity and togetherness that's not quite there in our game. When you don't get the results, that is affected."

Rodgers will have little time to reflect as he bids to mastermind a turnaround. Liverpool face a must-win trip to Ludogorets in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday before returning to Premier League action at home to Stoke City next weekend.

Defeat in both games could leave them looking to only the domestic cup competitions for a realistic chance of silverware this term, but Rodgers insists they can still turn their season around.

"We need to find a way because we've seen over the last couple of years as we have seen this group develop that they are very talented players," he added.

"But it's been a new phase this season and we've had a lot of games, a lot less preparation time in terms of coaching, and injuries that were key for us - but we can't complain.

"We just have to get on with it and find ways of getting results, because that's what Liverpool is about."