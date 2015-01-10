Rodgers targeting goalkeeper in January

With Simon Mignolet woefully out of form and the injured Brad Jones' contract expiring in June, Rodgers has few options to choose from between the posts.

Danny Ward, 21, has made the step up from Liverpool's reserve team to provide back-up to Mignolet - dropped by Rodgers last month after a string of poor outings - as Jones battles a thigh injury.

Mignolet's abilities were once again put in the spotlight as his inability to handle a high ball helped AFC Wimbledon draw level in Liverpool's FA Cup third-round trip to Kingsmeadow.

Though coy on whether a new arrival would be installed as number one, Rodgers nevertheless accepts he needs to add further competition and depth to his goalkeeping ranks this month.

"I think we need a goalkeeper of some sort, it's just depending on how long Brad Jones is going to be out injured," Rodgers said.

"We are obviously down and have got two young inexperienced keepers behind Simon, who is only just back in the team, so we need to assess that."

Rodgers believes the source of Mignolet's lack of confidence is a struggle with the demands placed upon him to contribute to Liverpool's possession-based game.

Previous first-choice Pepe Reina was regarded as one of the Premier League's finest distributors, with Mignolet unable to fill the Spaniard's shoes fully so far.

Rodgers explained: "Simon was at the time we were watching him, and still is, a wonderful shot-stopper.

"He makes big saves but the adaptation for him is coming into a big team where you are not having to make as many saves and therefore concentration is important and you probably have more touches of the ball with your feet than what he might have expected.

"He has come in here under massive expectation to replace a player who was outstanding for Liverpool for seven or eight years.

"He is trying to develop areas of his game. He knows he needs to improve with his feet and he is working hard on that on a daily basis.

"He is analysing the games and working with the coach and doing everything he can to be the best he can be."