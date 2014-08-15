Rodgers unaware of Sterling contract talks

Speculation on Friday indicated that the Premier League club were ready to offer the teenage England attacker - who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last term - a massive pay rise amid interest from Real Madrid.

However, speaking ahead of Liverpool's opening game of the new season at home to Southampton on Sunday, manager Rodgers insisted he is unaware of any such development.

"It's the first I've heard of it to be honest," said the Northern Irishman.

"He's a young player who will be looked after at the club, but you know more than me if that's the case."

Rodgers likened Sterling's goal in Liverpool's friendly against Manchester City last month to a finish typical of Lionel Messi, but the former Swansea City boss went on to deny he made a direct comparison of his player and the Barcelona superstar.

"I didn't say Raheem Sterling was like Lionel Messi, I was a bit shocked to read I'd 'said' that. He's a great young talent though," he added.

"Sterling is just one of a number of young players here with so much potential, we're looking forward to seeing their developments."

Rodgers hopes a deal to sign Sevilla full-back Alberto Moreno - who trained with Liverpool on Friday - will be completed "very soon" and is eyeing more transfers before the end of the month.

"We are nearly done." he said. "[There are] one or two more things to be done.

"We'll look to improve that top end of the field, but if the right player doesn't come along, we'll play with what we've got."