Rodgers wants Reds to rediscover cutting edge

A 13-match unbeaten run saw Rodgers' men reignite their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes, but subsequent back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Arsenal have severely damaged their top-four ambitions.

Ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup quarter-final replay at Blackburn Rovers, Rodgers refuted suggestions that opposition sides have worked out how to combat his team.

"No I don't think it's about working out," he said. "I think if you look at it - we created possibilities in the game [against Arsenal] early on. We didn't start well and it doesn't matter what system you're playing.

"The last four games that we played - with all due respect we haven't created as much and that's more on ourselves.

"Of course, you give the opponent credit, but every team will go into a game to defend well and work hard against you.

"Probably the Blackburn game when we drew 0-0 and the games following that, we probably haven't created as much, and that's something we want to really reinforce is the creativity of chances and hopefully taking those chances.

"It's a difficult system to play against, it's one of a number of systems that we've played here and played very well.

"It's my job to always find the solutions, that's what I've tried to do in the games when we didn't look like scoring - finding a way to win."