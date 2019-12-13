Rodriguez fit for Burnley ahead of Newcastle visit

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez will be available for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle despite breaking a finger.

The frontman fractured the little finger on his left hand in training on Tuesday, but is expected to take his place in the squad for the Magpies’ visit to Turf Moor wearing a protective cast.

Fellow striker Ashley Barnes and midfielder Ashley Westwood could both return from groin injuries after resuming training, and full-back Phil Bardsley was expected to join them on Friday following his recovery from a knock, but Charlie Taylor (hamstring) remains doubt and defender Kevin Long (hip) and winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) are unavailable.

Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron are doubts for Newcastle as head coach Steve Bruce faces up to an injury crisis.

Midfielder Shelvey, who has scored in each of the last three games, has a calf problem, while Almiron is battling a tight hamstring.

Fellow frontman Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to be sidelined for a month with the hamstring tear he suffered during last weekend’s 2-1 win over Southampton, while defender Ciaran Clark (calf) has joined full-back DeAndre Yedlin (hip), centre-half Jamaal Lascelles (fractured tibia) and Matt Ritchie (ankle) on the casualty list, and fellow midfielder Ki Sung-yueng (illness) is also out.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hart, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Pieters, Bardsley, Cork, McNeil, Westwood, Brady, Hendrick, Drinkwater, Lennon, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Willems, Dummett, Fernandez, Schar, Lejeune, Shelvey, Hayden, S. Longstaff, M. Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle, Muto.