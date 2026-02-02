Who exactly is Rayan? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report

Bournemouth signing Rayan was a huge statement for the Cherries.

With Antoine Semenyo leaving Bournemouth midseason, the south coast side have gambled almost £25 million, as per the BBC, on a Brazilian teenager with no European experience replicating a similar sort of output during Iraola's toughest run as manager yet.

Bringing in the Vasco da Gama youngster ahead of continental giants, however, could prove to be a masterstroke: here's your speedy scout report on what the teen will offer in England…

So… who exactly is Rayan Vitor?

Rayan celebrates while at Vasco da Gama (Image credit: Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Rayan Vitor Simplicio Rocha

Position/s: Right-wing, centre-forward

Age: 19 (Born: August 3, 2006)

Nationality: Brazil

Height: 1.85m (6ft 1in)

Preferred Foot: Left

Current Club: Bournemouth

Son of 90s defender Valkmar, Rayan Vitor comes from Vasco heritage, joining the club as a six-year-old and scoring 280 goals by the age of 11: soon enough, he'd make his senior debut and in his time as a first-team player, he racked up an almost 1-in-4 return of 25 strikes in 99 games for the Cruzmaltino.

Barcelona's interest was soon noted by Spanish publication Sport, and for good reason. A left-footed right-winger capable of operating centrally, Rayan has been noted as the next Endrick for his explosiveness in transition, while such ferocious ball-striking has been compared with cult 2000s star Adriano. With the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Joao Gomes and Estevao bridging the gap from Brazil to the Premier League with success in recent years, perhaps it's not too much of a stretch to imagine Rayan's all-action profile being an instant hit.

Rayan's strengths

Physical profile: Rayan is just 19 years old but already physically imposing and strong enough to hold up the ball against players much older than him. The Semenyo likenesses are clear: in a league where even the full-backs are monsters, the Brazilian won't be easily shrugged off the ball – and excellent aerial ability for his age is a huge bonus, too.

Duel-winning: In 2025, Rayan won 173 duels in the Brazilian Serie A, putting him in the top four per cent of players in the division, while his aerial stats from long balls were impressive, too. In Iraola's high press, the forwards have a relentless job man-marking the opposition in build-up, with Rayan one of the most productive forwards in the league when it comes to winning the ball high up the pitch.

Ball-striking: Rayan hits the ball as if it's wronged him. Naturally, any Brazilian with an aggressive left foot is going to get the Adriano hype, but it feels more apt than the Endrick comparisons: Rayan generates shot power from his towering stature in a way that 5ft 8in Endrick doesn't quite.

Shot volume: It's not just in the shots he takes, but the amount: Rayan is never afraid to have a pop, whether from distance or in the box. The teenager ranked highly in his homeland for shot volume, showing the kind of ‘I'm that guy’ mentality to grab the initiative and assume responsibility in the final third for Vasco.

Long-distance carrying: As with any good Brazilian, Rayan is tricky and able to beat a man with pure skill, but it's in wide open pitch that he excels a little more, rather than in tight spaces. The prospect of the 19-year-old charging in transition is enough to put strike fear into even pacier covering defenders.

RAYAN Vitor ● Welcome to Bournemouth 2026 🔴🇧🇷 Best Goals & Skills - YouTube Watch On

Rayan's areas of development

Final ball: Rayan is an unpredictable force of nature, but given that his first instinct is to shoot, his final action can be a little lacking at times. For a winger, his crossing is little more than fine – though Bournemouth aren't a big crossing team, anyway – but Iraola will look to push his inventiveness: after all, Semenyo went on a similar journey from pure powerhouse to a multifaceted threat.

Deftness: Bournemouth have signed a master in high-octane ‘heavy metal’ football, and when Iraola demands an end-to-end game, Rayan will have no trouble. But there is a question of how he's going to adapt to being given more time on the ball. How can he unlock low blocks? What will he do if he comes up against defenders more powerful than him?

Technical security: Rayan is fine as a passer, but he'll need to tighten up in the Premier League. Right now, keeping the ball isn't so much his game as doing something unexpected is, but that will no doubt evolve.