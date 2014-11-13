Rogers signs new multi-year Galaxy contract

The Galaxy announced the contract extension on Thursday, with 27-year-old Rogers rewarded for his fine form at full-back after making the switch from midfield.

Former Columbus Crew and Leeds United player Rogers - capped 18 times by the United States national team - has made 15 appearances for the Galaxy this season, helping the MLS franchise to the Western Conference final.

"We are excited that Robbie will remain a part of our organisation going forward," Galaxy head coach Bruce Arena said in a statement.

"He has proven to be a dynamic player in our League and an integral part of our success this year. We look forward to his continued contributions in the years to come."

Rogers joined the Galaxy in 2013 after initially announcing his retirement from football following his release from Leeds.

He has gone on to make 30 appearances for the Los Angeles franchise since his arrival.

The Galaxy will host Supporters' Shield champions Seattle Sounders in the opening leg of their conference final on November 23.