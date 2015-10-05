Rojo latest player ruled out of Argentina qualifiers

Marcos Rojo has added to Argentina's injury woes ahead of their opening 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The Manchester United defender has failed to recover sufficiently from a grade-one tear to his right hamstring, ruling him out of the matches against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino already counts Lionel Messi, Ever Banega and Enzo Perez among his walking wounded.

A statement on the Argentine Football Association (AFA) website read: "Marcos Rojo will not be part of the squad for the qualifying debut against Ecuador and Paraguay, as he is in the final phase of recovery from a grade one injury in his right hamstring."

The statement added that Rojo's club manager Louis van Gaal spoke with Martino to advise that the player concludes his recovery in Manchester.

He sustained the injury during United's 3-2 win at Southampton on September 20.

Martino will expect to have Rojo available for the mouthwatering double-header against Brazil and Colombia in November.