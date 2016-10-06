Rojo: Mourinho has never told me he does not need me at Manchester United

Marcos Rojo has dismissed suggestions he has a difficult relationship with Jose Mourinho and is determined to fight for his place at Manchester United.

The Argentina international has yet to feature in the Premier League this term and reports in England suggest Mourinho is ready to offload the left-back in the January transfer window.

Nevertheless, Rojo is adamant there are no problems between him and the Portuguese.

"There has been a lot of talk that Mourinho did not need me," Rojo was quoted as saying by AS.

"But he told me right from the first day he arrived at Manchester United that I was part of his plans and that he was counting on me.

"He is a very good coach. He is very demanding, but I like the way he thinks and deals with his players.

"I have to keep on working in order to get more playing time. That is all I want."

The 26-year-old has a contract with United until June 2019.