Rojo plays down Van Gaal spat claims

Marcos Rojo has dismissed reports of a difficult relationship between himself and Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal.

The Argentine full-back was said to have angered Van Gaal when passport issues hampered his involvement in a pre-season tour of the United States, while there was also reported to be a disagreement over the severity of Rojo's hamstring injury early in the campaign.

Having featured just twice up until October, Rojo has since established himself as a regular in Van Gaal's first-choice XI, starting each of United's last seven matches in all competitions.

"It is normal, as with any other coach," Rojo told ESPN FC of the rumoured spat.

"I don't ask him why he includes me in a game when I play, so I don't have any right in asking him why I don't play when he decides that I don't have to do it. It's as simple as that.

"Van Gaal does the same as any coach in the world. He decides who plays according to what he sees during the week, he chooses the players that he sees in the best condition and we have to accept all the decisions that the coach takes.

"He is a very professional coach, he wants to get out the very best from each one - that doesn't mean that he is rough.

"He wants his work to have success and we have to understand what he expects from each one of us."

United are in action away to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.