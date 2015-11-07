Roma boosted as De Rossi is named in derby squad

Daniele De Rossi has been included in the squad for Roma's crucial derby clash against rivals Lazio in Serie A on Sunday.

The 32-year-old midfielder had been struggling with a thigh injury picked up in the Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen, but head coach Rudi Garcia has confirmed he will be able to play at least some part.

There was further good news as fitness doubts Alessandro Florenzi and Maicon were also named in the 26-man party for the Lazio game.

"De Rossi is in the squad," said Garcia. "It will be difficult to see him play the entire match, but he is there. He has bruising and it depends on his feelings. We will see more on Sunday morning.

"For the moment we have kept Florenzi and Maicon on separate training regimes, but they have recovered well and are called up, as is Seydou Keita.

"It is our seventh game in 22 days, but Lazio are on a similar schedule."

De Rossi's availability is a crucial boost for Garcia, with fellow key midfielder Miralem Pjanic already ruled out of the game through suspension.

Roma are one point behind Serie A leaders Fiorentina and five clear of seventh-placed Lazio.