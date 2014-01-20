Roma bring in Bastos on loan from Al Ain
Roma have signed Brazilian winger Michel Bastos on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to purchase him permanently from Al Ain.
Bastos, 30, moves to the Italian capital club following after just five months with Al Ain, who he joined in August after Bundesliga side Schalke elected not to sign the Brazilian to a permanent deal following a loan spell at the Veltins Arena.
And the ex-Feyenoord and Lyon man will hope to resurrect his career in Serie A as he reunites with former coach Rudi Garcia.
Garcia worked with Bastos during the winger's three-year spell with Ligue 1 side Lille between 2006 and 2009, Bastos electing to leave for Lyon prior to his former club's 2010-11 title-winning campaign.
Still, Bastos produced one of his finest seasons in the sole campaign he played under Garcia in 2008-09, finding the net 16 times in 41 appearances.
Bastos, who can also operate at full-back becomes Roma's second signing of the January transfer window after Radja Nainggolan joined on loan from Cagliari with a view to a permanent transfer.
A statement from Roma read: "AS Roma announces that it has reached an agreement with Al Ain for the acquisition of the rights of Michel Bastos on a temporary basis for the remainder of the season in progress, for a fee of €1.1 million.
"The agreement provides an option to acquire the player outright from the 2014-15 season, for a fee of €3.5m."
Bastos made 18 appearances in his time with Al Ain, scoring five goals.
