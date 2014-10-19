Roma coach Garcia relishing Bayern clash

Garcia's men cruised to victory at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Mattia Destro, Adem Ljajic and club legend Francesco Totti, who added the third from the penalty spot as Roma bounced back from a 3-2 loss to leaders Juventus prior to the international break.

And Frenchman Garcia is now looking ahead to the visit of defending Bundesliga champions Bayern with confidence.

"We have injured players and scored three goals early on, so now we can concentrate on the Champions League," Garcia told Sky Sport Italia.

"I trust my players 100 per cent and the quality was clear [against Chievo]. The team gave its response on the field, which is always the best answer.

"Bayern are very strong and I really can't wait to play this game, as the Stadio Olimpico atmosphere will be fantastic.

"I was one of those who knew Pep Guardiola hadn't chosen an easy challenge at Bayern Munich. He has done and will continue to do very well there. I heard people say the coach isn't what makes Barcelona play well, but instead Guardiola is proving he makes his teams play well."