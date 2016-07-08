Roma complete Mario Rui deal

Roma have completed the transfer of Mario Rui from Empoli on a one-year loan deal.

The Stadio Olimpico side have paid a fee of €3million for the 25-year-old, potentially rising to €4.5m depending on performance-related bonuses.

Roma are obligated to make the deal permanent for €6m if Mario Rui hits performance-related objectives.

"I've joined one of the best clubs in the world so I'm feeling great," the left-back commented on his move.

"The first impressions are very positive. I hope to contribute and help the team to build on the work they did last season.

"It was always very tough to play against Roma because it felt like they were running at double speed.

"It speaks volumes when the great players Roma have put that effort in, it's impressive."

Mario Rui started his career at the Sporting CP youth academy and also wore the jerseys of Valencia, Benfica, Fatima, Parma, Gubbia and Spezia before joining Empoli in 2013.