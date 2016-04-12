Roma dismiss Nainggolan to Chelsea rumours

Roma and Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan is not set for Chelsea according to Roma general director Mauro Baldissoni.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to the Premier League champions ahead of Antonio Conte's arrival as manager, along with a host of other Serie A stars.

Reports were fuelled by photos of Balidssoni's fellow director Walter Sabatini being pictured outside Stamford Bridge.

But Baldissoni said Roma have no intention of letting their midfielder leave the club, adding there was no substance to the rumours.

"Just because someone takes a photo while visiting Chelsea, people assume all sorts of things," Baldissoni told Mediaset Premium.

"He could have also visited Arsenal, Tottenham and other clubs to find out who is on the market and who isn’t.

"Anyway, he was there with Mohamed Salah’s agent because we will be buying him outright this summer.

"Every player has his price but our goal is to strengthen Roma."