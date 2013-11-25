Roma glad to have Gervinho back in action

Gervinho has not featured for the Serie A outfit since mid-October due to a hamstring injury but he is back in the squad for Monday's visit of Ivo Pulga's side.

The return of the Ivory Coast international has boosted Garcia's options ahead of the clash and he believes the 26-year-old has become a key part of his side already.

"What does Gervinho's comeback mean? It gives us more opportunities," he said. "I believe he has got a unique profile as a player.

"With him I have more solutions. He tends to get behind opponents' defence, he dribbles well.

"His comeback is important, but Gervinho, like all my other strikers, relies on the rest of the team. If we play well and keep the ball in the last 30 metres we can be very dangerous."

However, Garcia has concerns over the state of the Stadio Olimpico pitch after Italy's rugby union clash against Argentina on Saturday.

Wet weather in the Italian capital did not help the condition of the pitch during the rugby international, and Garcia is baffled his side have to play their home game on the same surface.

"What counts is to give a good performance against Cagliari. I hope it will be possible, because the scheduling is very strange," he added.

"A rugby ball doesn't need to roll on the pitch like a football does. I can't see the need to watch a rugby game before a football match like this. I repeat that the scheduling seems very odd to me."

Victory for Roma will see them extend their unbeaten run to 13 games and return to the top of the table after seeing Juventus move ahead with their victory on Sunday.